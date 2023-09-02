Apple’s Fall Event: What We Can Expect from the iPhone 15 and Apple Watches

Apple has sent out invites for its fall event, scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater. This event has become an annual tradition where Apple unveils its latest iPhones and Apple Watches. The invite features an enigmatic Apple logo made up of tiny dustlike particles, with grooves carved out of it. The tagline, “Wonderlust,” has sparked speculation about what it could mean for Apple’s upcoming announcements and whether it hints at a less boxy iPhone design, improved cameras, or new colors.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 15 lineup will likely consist of four models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to be a repackaged version of the iPhone 14 Pro without the telephoto camera or stainless steel body. They will feature a 48-megapixel main camera and the A16 chip.

Despite the addition of the Dynamic Island cutout, there won’t be any other changes to the screen. Display analyst Ross Young has stated that the base iPhone 15 models will not have a high refresh rate like the Pro iPhones.

All four models in the iPhone 15 series are expected to support 15-watt wireless charging using the Qi2 open standard, opening up the possibility of using wireless charging devices that are not licensed Apple MagSafe accessories. Additionally, the iPhone 15 series will have a USB-C port instead of the Lightning connector, meeting the European Union’s adoption of USB-C as a common charging standard.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will likely see the most significant changes. The Pro models will have frames made from titanium instead of stainless steel, reducing their weight. They will also feature a new A17 chip with a 3-nanometer processor, Apple’s smallest silicon to date. These models may have thinner display bezels and a USB-C port that supports faster data speeds.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max could also include a new 6x optical telephoto camera with a periscope lens, allowing for better zoomed-in photos with improved detail, resolution, and dynamic range.

Overall, Apple’s fall event promises exciting updates for iPhone and Apple Watch enthusiasts, with rumors suggesting improvements in camera technology, charging capabilities, and design elements.

