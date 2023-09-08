Apple Set to Announce New iPhone Models at “Wonderlust” Keynote

Apple is gearing up to unveil its latest lineup of iPhones during its highly anticipated “Wonderlust” keynote event. The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 10 AM PT, and Apple enthusiasts around the world will be able to watch the announcement live.

According to rumors, the tech giant is expected to introduce four new iPhone models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Notably, there is speculation that the “Pro” models may feature a titanium frame instead of stainless steel. This change could result in lighter devices and potentially thinner screen bezels, offering users a visually distinct iPhone experience.

Furthermore, Apple is set to comply with EU regulations by replacing its proprietary Lightning port with the more widely used USB-C port. It remains to be seen how Apple will present this transition and how customers will respond to the change.

In addition to the iPhone lineup, Apple may also unveil a new iteration of its popular Apple Watch. The company typically updates its wearable device annually, although details about the new Apple Watch are scarce at this time.

The keynote event may also provide a platform for Apple to briefly discuss its upcoming Vision Pro, a highly anticipated virtual reality (VR) headset expected to be released next year.

To watch the live stream of the event, viewers can tune in directly on this page as Apple will be streaming the conference on YouTube. Apple TV users can access the TV app and navigate to the “Apple Special Event” section to stream the event live or rewatch previous events. Additionally, those without an Apple TV or who prefer not to use YouTube can live stream the event via the Apple Events section on Apple’s official website. This video feed is compatible with all major browsers, including Safari, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Google Chrome.

