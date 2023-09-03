Woman Arrested for Biting Through Security Cable to Steal iPhone 14 Plus

In a shocking turn of events, a woman in China has been apprehended by law enforcement authorities for an audacious theft involving Apple’s coveted iPhone 14 Plus, known for its status symbol appeal and top-tier features. The incident took place in an Apple store and has garnered widespread attention on social media.

The accused individual, identified as Qiu, from Fujian province in southeastern China, was caught on surveillance footage biting through the anti-theft cable securing the iPhone 14 Plus. Dressed casually, she feigned normalcy while gnawing through the cable as if she were casually scrolling through the phone. The iPhone 14 Plus was valued at approximately 7,000 yuan.

Despite an alarm being triggered during the theft, store staff who approached Qiu failed to detect any wrongdoing, as she continued to act innocent. It was only after she left the store, leaving behind the stolen iPhone and a chewed-off security cable, that store personnel realized a theft had occurred.

The store promptly reviewed the surveillance footage and contacted the local authorities. Remarkably, within just 30 minutes, the police apprehended Qiu outside her residence. Her arrest highlights the extreme lengths some individuals may go to obtain the latest Apple devices, even resorting to chewing through security measures.

This incident serves as a reminder of the allure and demand surrounding Apple’s cutting-edge technology, and the importance of implementing robust security measures to protect these highly sought-after devices.

Source: The South China Morning Post