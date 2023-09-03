Apple Ends Free Trial Offer for Apple TV+ in the UK and South Africa

Apple has recently discontinued its seven-day free trial offer for Apple TV+ in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The offer, which allowed new subscribers to explore the service and watch a range of original movies and TV shows without charge for one week, has been removed from Apple’s website in these two countries.

Previously, the free trial offer had been available since the launch of Apple TV+ in 2019. However, new subscribers in the UK and South Africa will now have to start their subscription immediately without any free trial period.

Despite the change, other promotions for Apple TV+ are still available. For instance, customers can still enjoy a three-month free trial when they purchase an eligible iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac. Additionally, the Apple One subscription bundle includes a 30-day free trial of Apple TV+.

It is worth noting that the seven-day free trial offer for Apple TV+ is still active in all other countries where the service is available. However, it remains uncertain whether Apple intends to end the promotion globally, as Netflix did at the end of 2020 when it discontinued its 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Overall, Apple’s decision to discontinue the free trial offer in the UK and South Africa reflects a shift in approach towards a more immediate subscription model. While customers in these regions no longer have the opportunity to try the service for free, they can still benefit from other promotional offers when purchasing eligible Apple devices.

