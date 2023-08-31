The End of Free Trials: Apple TV+ Follows the Trend

Apple TV+, one of the leading streaming services, has quietly removed its free 7-day trial offer from its U.K. website. The removal of this option for potential subscribers follows the trend observed across the streaming landscape, as other major services like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max have also eliminated their free trial periods.

While the cancellation of the free trial offer in the U.K. may be seen as a puzzling move for some, it is worth noting that Apple did not make an official announcement regarding this change. Instead, the alteration was made discreetly on the U.K. website, leaving users to discover the absence of the 7-day trial themselves. Currently, it is unknown whether the U.K. will serve as a testing ground for the discontinuation of free trials or if this change will be implemented globally.

Nevertheless, it is important to highlight that there are still alternative ways to access Apple TV+ for free in the U.K. For instance, the Apple One subscription package includes a free trial period that incorporates access to Apple TV+. Additionally, individuals who are subscribed to Sky TV can benefit from a generous offer of six months of free Apple TV+, while the purchase of certain Apple hardware grants a three-month free trial.

As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, the removal of free trials appears to be a strategic move among many providers. While the disappearance of free trials may inconvenience some users, it is also an opportunity for streaming services to showcase the quality of their offerings and encourage users to commit to a subscription without hesitation.

