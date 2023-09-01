CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Apple Offers Discounted MLS Season Pass for Soccer Fans

Vicky Stavropoulou

Sep 1, 2023
Apple has announced a price drop on the MLS Season Pass, providing soccer fans with discounted access to games for the remainder of the 2023 season. The pass, previously priced at $79 for Apple TV+ subscribers or $99 for non-subscribers at the beginning of the season, can now be purchased for $29. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy an even greater discount of $13 per month or $25 for the rest of the season.

The MLS Season Pass covers live coverage of the 2023 Major League Soccer season, which runs through October 21. In addition, subscribers will also have access to the playoffs set to take place from October 25 to December 9.

This development comes as welcome news for soccer enthusiasts who want to catch all the action from the comfort of their own homes. With the discounted price, more fans can now enjoy matches and cheer on their favorite teams without breaking the bank.

As noted by TechCrunch, the availability of the MLS Season Pass through Apple TV+ provides an added benefit for subscribers, allowing them to access the games at a reduced cost. This move is indicative of Apple’s continued efforts to enhance its content offerings and provide value to its customers.

With the MLS Season Pass now available at an affordable price, soccer fans can take advantage of discounted access to live games for the remainder of the 2023 season. Whether you’re a die-hard supporter or simply enjoy the sport, this offer from Apple provides a cost-effective way to enjoy MLS action throughout the season. So grab your popcorn and get ready to watch some exciting matches as the competition heats up on the field.

