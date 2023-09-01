Get Ready for MLS Season with the Discounted MLS Season Pass

If you’re a Major League Soccer (MLS) fan looking for an affordable and comprehensive way to watch all the games, now is the perfect time to consider getting the MLS Season Pass. This exclusive service, available on the Apple TV app across all streaming platforms, has recently been discounted for the rest of the 2023 season.

With the MLS Season Pass, you gain access to every MLS game without any blackouts. For just $15 a month or $29 for the remainder of the season, you can enjoy all the excitement of your favorite teams’ matches. And if you’re already a subscriber of Apple TV+, the premium streaming service that offers popular shows like Ted Lasso and Hijack, you can get the MLS Season Pass for even less at $13 a month or $25 for the rest of the season.

Notably, the MLS Season Pass includes coverage of all matches, including those featuring Lionel Messi’s team, Inter Miami. So, if you want to catch all the Messi action, this pass is your gateway.

In addition to MLS games, the MLS Season Pass offers live coverage of the MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT developmental leagues. You also gain access to the MLS 360 wraparound show, featuring highlights, commentary, and analysis before, during, and after games. The pass allows you to watch replays, highlights, and follow your favorite teams directly.

You can stream matches in high-quality 1080p resolution, ensuring an immersive viewing experience. The MLS Season Pass is available on various major streaming platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Google TV, and web browsers.

Don’t miss out on the exciting action of the MLS season. Grab the discounted MLS Season Pass and enjoy all the games, highlights, and analysis from the comfort of your own home.

Sources:

– Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends