Apple Designates 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar as Vintage, Ceases Repairs and Updates

Apple has officially designated the 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar as vintage, which means it will no longer offer repairs or updates for this model. The Touch Bar model, which was introduced in 2017, has been replaced by newer versions in subsequent years.

The designation of a product as vintage by Apple means that it no longer receives regular software updates and is not covered for repairs or service by Apple. While the functionality of the device may not be affected immediately, the lack of updates will eventually diminish its lifespan and limit its functionality.

The 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar was known for its reimagined keyboard with butterfly switches, an integrated Touch Bar, and a Touch ID sensor. However, Apple has phased out this feature and introduced a new MacBook Pro model in 2019, which features a Magic Keyboard, an enlarged Touch Bar, and enhanced processors.

Although there is a possibility of Apple updating an older macOS version that may be compatible with the 2017 MacBook Pro, it is not guaranteed. Apple has advised users to be aware that no more software upgrades will be provided for this model.

In other news, Apple is rumored to be planning a major overhaul for its iPad Pro lineup in 2024. The new models are expected to feature the M3 Apple Silicon chipset and OLED displays, potentially replacing the current 12.9-inch version. Apple may also enhance the Magic Keyboard accessory. However, these plans have not been officially confirmed by Apple.

The forthcoming iPad Pro update is seen as an effort by Apple to regain its foothold in the tablet market. While the iPad Pro has received minor improvements in processing power, display quality, and camera capabilities since 2018, industry experts suggest that the upcoming update could be one of the most substantial in over ten years.

