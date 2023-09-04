Apple Denies Reports of Limited Developer Interest in Vision Pro

Apple has responded to reports claiming that developer interest in its Vision Pro headset is currently limited. Last month, it was suggested that the developer workshops for the headset had poor attendance. However, Apple denies these allegations, stating that the developers who did attend were satisfied with the workshops.

The workshops in question were held to allow developers to test their apps on the Vision Pro headset and work directly with Apple to bring their ideas closer to the finished product. One reason for the reported poor attendance was that the workshops were only available in Cupertino, making it inconvenient and expensive for developers on the East Coast or elsewhere in the country to attend.

Apple’s VP of developer relations, Susan Prescott, stated that the company has received “extremely high, three-digit customer satisfaction for the labs that we’ve run so far.” However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported that the in-person developer labs had empty seats.

In addition to the attendance concerns, there are mixed views among developers about the potential appeal of the Vision Pro headset. Some believe that it will have a huge impact on the market and compare its introduction to the dawn of the computer era in the 1980s. Others consider it a riskier investment, particularly for smaller development studios.

Despite these mixed expectations, Apple claims that the number of downloads of the Vision Pro software development kit has exceeded their expectations. The company recently launched visionOS beta 3 to developers, allowing them to develop and test their apps for the Vision Pro simulator or the actual hardware.

Overall, while there may be some skepticism and challenges ahead, Apple remains confident in the potential of the Vision Pro headset and continues to engage with developers to create innovative and compelling apps for the platform.

