Apple Expecting Fewer iPhone 15 Sales, Production Cut Ahead of Launch

Apple is reportedly expecting lower sales of its upcoming iPhone 15 compared to previous models. According to analyst Jeff Pu, Apple is planning to produce 77 million iPhone 15 units by the end of the year, which is lower than initial estimates of 85 million units. The company is said to be cutting production ahead of the official announcement in September.

The supply chain appears to be a major factor in this decision. The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to come with significant upgrades, including thinner bezels, a new action button, and a titanium frame. However, there are issues with the supply chain for Sony’s camera sensors, which may impact production.

Apple faced challenges with iPhone shipments in the past, particularly with the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro due to unexpected demand. It remains to be seen if Apple fans will exceed the company’s own expectations this time.

In addition to adjusting sales estimates, Apple is also dealing with rumors about the higher-priced iPhone 15 Ultra. It is speculated that the Ultra model could cost between $1,200 and $1,300, potentially more than $200 above the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

This news comes amid a broader slowdown in smartphone sales worldwide. According to Counterpoint Research, global smartphone shipments are projected to decline by 6% compared to the previous year, with shipments expected to be as low as they were in 2013. However, Apple still holds a significant market share, with its sales accounting for close to 60% of the U.S. smartphone market.

The trend of people holding onto their phones for longer has also contributed to the slowdown in the industry. Design improvements, such as increased battery life and longer security update support from major phone manufacturers, have made it easier for users to keep using their phones for extended periods.

Overall, Apple is adjusting its production and sales expectations for the iPhone 15, taking into account supply chain issues and changing market dynamics. The company is hoping to build hype around the new model to maintain its market share and meet consumer demand.