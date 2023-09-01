TSMC’s 3nm Production May Decrease Due to Apple’s Reduced Orders

According to sources familiar with the matter, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) may experience a decrease in its monthly production of 3nm process technology in the fourth quarter. The anticipated production volume of 80,000-100,000 wafers may be reduced to 50,000-60,000 wafers, primarily due to Apple’s reduction in its 3nm orders. Currently, TSMC produces around 65,000 wafers per month using its 3nm process.

One of the key reasons for this decrease in production is the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models, which are expected to be equipped with the A17 Bionic processor based on TSMC’s first-generation 3nm process. Apple’s large orders are said to occupy most of TSMC’s 3nm process technology capacity for this year, leaving the company unable to accept new orders from major customers like Qualcomm and AMD in the short term.

This shift in Apple’s orders is expected to have an impact on TSMC’s revenue in the fourth quarter. With the reduced production volume, TSMC is likely to experience a decline in its earnings for that period. The industry is closely watching this development, as TSMC is one of the key players in semiconductor manufacturing, supplying chips for a wide range of electronic devices.

In conclusion, TSMC’s monthly production of 3nm process technology may decrease due to Apple’s reduced orders in the fourth quarter. This change is expected to have an impact on TSMC’s revenue, and the industry speculates on the implications for the company and its major customers.

Sources: Techweb, in Chinese