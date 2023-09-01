Apple Inc. (AAPL) Approaches Highest Close Since August 2023

Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock is on the rise, currently trading at $188.99, up $1.12 or 0.6% from the previous close. If it maintains this trajectory, it will achieve its highest close since August 3, 2023, when it reached $191.17. This marks a significant milestone for Apple.

Over the past 11 days, AAPL has been on an upward trend, experiencing gains in 10 out of those 11 days. Additionally, it has seen a six-day winning streak, with a 7.15% increase during this period. The last time Apple witnessed such a winning streak was on March 29, 2022, when it rose for 11 consecutive trading days.

This recent surge in performance also showcases Apple’s best six-day stretch since the period ending February 7, 2023, where the stock rose by 8.15%. With a year-to-date increase of 45.46%, Apple has been showing strong performance in the market.

Despite the upward trajectory, Apple is currently down 3.8% from its all-time closing high of $196.45, which was reached on July 31, 2023. However, it has still managed to maintain a 21.3% increase from 52 weeks ago, when it closed at $155.81.

Traded at a high of $189.92, Apple’s intraday level is the highest since August 3, 2023, when it hit $192.37. The stock also remains active, being the fifth most active stock in both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 today. Furthermore, it has contributed 7.38 points to the DJIA so far today.

The data used in this article is sourced from Dow Jones Market Data and FactSet.

