CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Apple’s Pro Stand for Pro Display XDR Sold Out in the U.S.

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 1, 2023
Apple’s Pro Stand for Pro Display XDR Sold Out in the U.S.

The optional Pro Stand for Apple’s high-end Pro Display XDR monitor is currently sold out on the company’s online store in the U.S., according to 9to5Mac. It is uncertain whether the $999 stand will be restocked or if this indicates an upcoming refresh of the Pro Display XDR, which was released in December 2019.

While the Pro Stand is unavailable in the U.S., it is still available for purchase on Apple’s online stores in other countries such as the U.K. and Canada. However, customers in these regions may face a shipping estimate of 2-3 weeks or longer.

The Pro Display XDR itself is also experiencing a delayed shipping time. In the U.S., Apple currently estimates a late September delivery for customers.

Although there haven’t been any reliable rumors about a new Pro Display XDR launching soon, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman mentioned in December 2022 that Apple was working on multiple new monitors, including an updated Pro Display XDR. The current Pro Display XDR boasts a 32-inch screen with 6K resolution and starts at $4,999, excluding the Pro Stand. Consumers are hoping that the next model will include a webcam, speakers, and a higher refresh rate.

In March 2022, Apple introduced a more affordable Studio Display with a 27-inch screen and 5K resolution, and this model is still available for purchase on the company’s online store.

Apple has planned an event for Tuesday, September 12, where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series, new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra models, and updated AirPods with a USB-C charging case. Although Mac-related announcements are more likely to occur in October rather than during this event.

Sources:
– 9to5Mac’s Zac Hall
– Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

New Gaming Subscriptions Getting More Expensive

Sep 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

How to Cheat in Starfield: A Guide to Using Console Commands

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Blockchain YouTuber Loses $60,000 in Cryptocurrency and NFTs During Livestream

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Science

Burrowing Bees May Be Responsible for Misinterpretation of Neanderthal Burial Rituals

Sep 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

New Gaming Subscriptions Getting More Expensive

Sep 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

How to Cheat in Starfield: A Guide to Using Console Commands

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Apple’s Pro Stand for Pro Display XDR Sold Out in the U.S.

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments