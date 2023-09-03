Apple Promotes Its Own Apps to Counter Sideloading Threat

Apple has launched a new website called “Apps by Apple” to promote its own apps developed for various Apple devices. This move comes as iPhone units in 27 European Union (EU) countries are being opened for sideloading due to the EU’s Digital Markets Act. Sideloading refers to the process of installing apps from third-party app stores.

Apple has always cited security reasons as the basis for banning sideloading, stating that it prevents users from downloading apps that may contain malware. However, in some countries, this ban is seen as a means for Apple to coerce app developers into using its own App Store payment platform, which earns Apple a percentage of in-app transactions and subscriptions.

By promoting its own apps, Apple aims to keep its users loyal and deter them from sideloading similar apps from third-party stores. The company’s apps are divided into six major categories: Communication, Creativity, Productivity, Exploration, Entertainment and Home, and Health and Fitness. Each category offers a selection of Apple’s own apps that cater to different user needs and preferences.

Apple emphasizes that privacy and data security are paramount in its apps, with powerful privacy features and user control built into each app. The company also highlights the accessibility features that are integrated into its products and apps, designed to assist and enable users of all abilities.

While the opening of sideloading in the EU poses a challenge to Apple, it is important to note that users outside of the EU, including the UK, are still not permitted to sideload apps on Apple devices.

