Apple Prepares for Concurrent Launch of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17

Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual updates for iPhones and iPads. Unlike last year, the tech giant will be releasing iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 simultaneously, providing a seamless user experience for both devices.

Currently, the eighth test versions of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are available for eager users to try out. This suggests that the official release dates for both operating systems are imminent.

In contrast to the previous year, Apple had released iPadOS 16 later than iOS 16. This decision was made to allow for additional time to refine a new feature called ‘Stage Manager’ following negative feedback.

Exciting new features can be expected from iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. Some notable additions include Contact Posters, which displays more information about incoming calls, Live Voicemail, enabling users to read and listen to voicemail messages as they arrive, and FaceTime Voicemail, which allows for the exchange of video or audio messages in case of missed calls.

Other new features include StandBy, which transforms the device into a smart display while charging, Safari Profiles, allowing different settings for work, personal use, and shopping, AirDrop enhancements for easier file-sharing, and improved autocorrect and predictive text for seamless typing. Additionally, NameDrop allows for quick sharing of contact information, while Mood Logging helps users track their emotions through the Health app.

Apple’s upcoming event, Wonderlust, scheduled for September 12, will feature the announcement of the iPhone 15 series. Shortly after the event, the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 updates are expected to roll out. The event can be streamed online through Apple’s website, YouTube, and the Apple TV app.

Releasing iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 together offers benefits for both users and developers. It ensures consistency across iPhones and iPads, making it easier for users to navigate and for developers to deploy their applications seamlessly.

Sources: Mark Gurman, The Apple Wonderlust Event