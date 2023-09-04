Apple Rumored to Boost Brightness on Future iPhones Using Micro-Lens Array (MLA) Technology

Apple may be implementing a new feature in future iPhones that will boost brightness without sacrificing battery power. According to a report, Apple’s display suppliers, LG and Samsung, are offering to apply micro-lens array (MLA) technology to the iPhone’s OLED screen. MLA was showcased at CES 2023 and has been used to produce OLED TVs with significantly brighter displays.

OLED displays, which Apple has been using since the iPhone X, use individual organic light-emitting diodes to light up each pixel, resulting in vibrant colors and deep blacks. However, OLED displays have been criticized for their lower brightness levels and higher energy consumption compared to other high-end TVs.

To address this, LG introduced MLA technology, which involves adding microscopic lenses on top of the OLED pixels to capture scattered light and direct it towards users. This improves brightness without increasing power consumption. LG claims to fit over 5,000 lenses on a single pixel.

Implementing MLA technology in smartphones poses some challenges, including decreasing light intensity when viewed from different angles. However, Samsung has already used MLA in some of its Galaxy S Ultra models, suggesting that it can be overcome. Apple is considering this technology for future iPhones but must navigate the expertise of two separate suppliers, Samsung and LG.

In addition to MLA, Apple is exploring microLED display technology for its own parts production. MicroLED offers extreme peak brightness and OLED-like contrast. It remains to be seen which technology Apple will ultimately adopt for its future iPhones.

Sources: The Elec, MacRumours

Definitions:

1. OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode): A display technology that uses organic compounds to emit light when an electric current is applied, allowing for individual pixel lighting and better color reproduction.

2. Micro-Lens Array (MLA): A technology that involves adding microscopic lenses on top of display pixels to capture scattered light and improve brightness.

Sources:

1. The Elec – Korean outlet reporting on Apple potentially implementing MLA technology in future iPhones.

2. MacRumours – Reports on Samsung using MLA on its own phones and supplying it to other smartphone brands; discusses Apple’s consideration of microLED display technology.