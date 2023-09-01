Suppliers Push for Micro Lens Array Technology in iPhone 16 Display

Suppliers of iPhone displays are advocating for the adoption of micro lens array (MLA) technology in the upcoming iPhone 16. MLA, a technology that Apple has explored in the past, has the potential to enhance the brightness and power efficiency of the iPhone’s OLED screen. However, there are certain drawbacks that Apple needs to consider before making a decision.

Both Samsung and LG Display have proposed incorporating MLA into the iPhone’s OLED screen. The technology works by redirecting light that is typically reflected inside the panel towards the front of the display. This results in increased brightness while consuming less power to maintain regular brightness levels.

The primary benefit of MLA is the enhanced brightness it brings to OLED screens. However, there are two significant issues that Apple needs to address before making a final decision. First, using MLA reduces the viewing angle of the screen. This limitation needs to be overcome to ensure a satisfactory user experience.

Secondly, incorporating MLA into the display will add to the overall cost. Cost is always a crucial factor for Apple to consider in its product development. Therefore, Apple is still deliberating the pros and cons of adopting MLA technology in the iPhone 16.

While industry sources remain unnamed, it is evident that suppliers are keen to convince Apple to leverage MLA technology. Apple has a history of exploring MLA, as evidenced by its inclusion in iPhone patents dating back to 2013. Whether Apple chooses to integrate MLA in the iPhone 16 remains to be seen, as the company carefully weighs the benefits and drawbacks of this technology.

MLA technology has the potential to significantly improve the brightness and power efficiency of the iPhone’s display. Apple’s decision will likely be influenced by its commitment to providing an exceptional user experience while balancing cost considerations. As the release of the iPhone 16 approaches, consumers can anticipate further updates on the display technology that Apple ultimately chooses to implement.

