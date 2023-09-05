Apple Cites Data Privacy Concerns as Reason to Halt Development of Photo-Scanning Tool

Tech giant Apple has explained its decision to halt the development of a photo-scanning tool aimed at detecting child sexual abuse material. The company’s Director of User Privacy and Child Safety, Erik Neuenschwander, cited data privacy concerns as the main reason behind the decision. According to Neuenschwander, Apple concluded that implementing the scanning technology would jeopardize the security and privacy of its users.

The controversy surrounding these concerns has been ongoing since the introduction of an EU draft law aimed at detecting and removing online child sexual abuse material. However, Apple’s decision has attracted significant attention due to its reputation as a global leader in user privacy.

In an email exchange with Sarah Gardner, CEO of the Heat Initiative, Neuenschwander stressed the consequences of scanning every user’s privately stored iCloud content. He warned that it could lead to bulk surveillance and the desire to search other encrypted messaging systems. Gardner raised concerns about the potential for the tool to be reconfigured to surveil for other types of content.

Neuenschwander also emphasized that scanning systems are not foolproof, with evidence from other platforms demonstrating innocent parties being caught up in surveillance efforts. Ella Jakubowska from the European digital rights association EDRi shared Apple’s concerns, stating that there is no safe and secure way to scan encrypted messages or services.

However, not all organizations agree with Apple’s decision. The NGO Thorn, which has its own software to detect child sexual abuse material, argues that user privacy and child safety can coexist with the right tools and safeguards in place.

Apple’s forthcoming on-device tools will be considered as potential mitigation measures under proposed EU regulations.

Sources:

– EURACTIV