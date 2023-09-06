Earn up to $200 Daily Cash with Apple Card

Apple Card users who have embraced the Apple Card Family feature can now take advantage of a time-limited promotion to earn up to $200 in Daily Cash rewards. This offer, which is being promoted by Apple, allows you to add up to five users to your account before September 12 and grant them additional Daily Cash benefits.

If you add a new co-owner to your Apple Card account, they will receive $100 in Daily Cash when they make purchases totaling $100 or more within the first 30 days. As for new participants, they will be rewarded with $25 in Daily Cash when their spending exceeds $25 within the same 30-day period. This means that Apple Card Family holders have the opportunity to earn a total of up to $200 in Daily Cash.

Daily Cash can be used to offset your Apple Card balance, make payments using Apple Cash via Apple Pay, or even transfer it to an external bank account for withdrawal as physical cash. It’s important to note that Apple Card also offers up to 3% Daily Cash on regular Apple Card purchases.

The Apple Card Family feature allows the primary cardholder to share their account with family members aged 13 and older. Through Apple’s Wallet app, the primary cardholder can monitor each member’s spending individually and assign specific spending permissions to control access.

To invite new participants, Apple Card holders can use the Wallet app, where new customers can also apply for their first Apple Card.

