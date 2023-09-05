Apple Acquires BIS Records to Enhance Classical Music Offerings

Apple has recently acquired BIS Records, a well-established Swedish record label that specializes in classical music. The acquisition is part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to attract and cater to classical music fans. Robert von Bahr, founder of BIS Records, confirmed the purchase, stating that Apple will integrate the record company into its Apple Music Classical and Platoon music services.

Von Bahr, an 80-year-old pioneer in the industry, highlighted the shared belief between Apple and BIS Records in the importance of preserving audio quality. He praised Apple’s spatial audio technology, emphasizing his interest in the innovation. BIS Records has focused on nurturing young classical artists, promoting living composers, and safeguarding classical musical treasures for future generations. Von Bahr believes Apple’s dedication to music and innovation makes it the ideal home for classical music in the digital age.

By acquiring BIS Records, Apple aims to differentiate itself from competitors like Spotify by placing a strong emphasis on classical music. This move follows Apple’s previous acquisition of Primephonic, a classical music streaming service. Alongside music streaming, Primephonic offered a comprehensive database featuring information on composers, orchestras, and conductors, enriching the listening experience for classical music enthusiasts.

In addition to the Primephonic purchase, Apple introduced the Apple Music Classical streaming app, providing access to over 5 million classical tracks. The app allows users to search for music by composer, conductor, or catalog number, offering a tailored experience for classical music aficionados. Apple has also made strategic acquisitions in the past, such as Platoon, a music distribution and technology company, to support musicians in promoting their music and analyzing streaming metrics.

Apple’s commitment to expanding its offerings in the classical music genre showcases its dedication to diverse and quality music experiences. The acquisition of BIS Records strengthens Apple’s position in the classical music market and further cements its reputation as a leading player in the streaming industry.

