Will Apple Ever Buy Disney?

Analysts and reporters have long speculated about the possibility of Apple acquiring Disney, a company with a market valuation of nearly $150 billion. The historical ties between the two companies, particularly through Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’s connection to Disney after their acquisition of Pixar, have fueled these speculations. However, Apple’s track record suggests that large mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are not in its DNA. With its strict focus on its culture and core competencies, Apple rarely ventures into buying name-brand companies.

Apple’s market capitalization, currently standing near $3 trillion, means that purchasing Disney wouldn’t even qualify as a major financial risk for the tech giant. Additionally, Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, is known for avoiding large M&A deals. The likelihood of Apple having any interest in acquiring Disney is further diminished by the fact that Apple lacks the expertise in running theme parks and selling consumer products that Disney possesses. Furthermore, Apple has shown little enthusiasm for being involved in the declining cable television industry.

While Apple has made forays into owning sports rights and producing scripted content for its streaming platform, Apple TV+, these ventures are relatively small compared to its device-making and selling business. Apple’s primary focus remains on its hardware offerings, such as the iPhone, rather than in competing directly with entertainment conglomerates like Disney.

Even if Apple did entertain the idea of buying Disney, regulatory hurdles and cultural differences would present significant challenges. With Lina Khan now leading the Federal Trade Commission, which has shown a commitment to scrutinizing large tech acquisitions, getting regulatory approval for Apple to increase its dominance over the global economy would be difficult. In addition, merging Apple’s corporate culture with Disney’s long-established culture would likely be a complex and potentially disruptive process.

While the possibility of an Apple-Disney merger cannot be completely ruled out, the chances appear slim. The strength of Disney’s existing culture and the history of value destruction in large media mergers indicate that such a deal may not be beneficial for both companies in the long run. For now, it seems more likely that Apple will continue to focus on its core business and seek smaller, strategic acquisitions that align with its long-term goals.

Sources:

– “Iger, Chapek and the making of Disney’s succession mess” – Article

– “The Ride of a Lifetime” – Autobiography by Bob Iger