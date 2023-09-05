Apple Explains Decision to Ditch CSAM Scanning

Apple has faced criticism for its lack of child safety protections in detecting known child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on iCloud. The company recently responded to a letter from the child safety group Heat Initiative, shedding light on its decision to back down from CSAM-scanning plans.

Privacy concerns played a significant role in Apple’s decision. Scanning every user’s iCloud data for CSAM would create new opportunities for data theft, according to Erik Neuenschwander, Apple’s director of user privacy and child safety. It would also introduce a potential slippery slope, leading to bulk surveillance and the desire to search other encrypted messaging systems.

Apple prioritized privacy over preventing the storage of known CSAM material on its servers. Neuenschwander stated that the proposed hybrid client-server approach to CSAM detection for iCloud Photos was deemed impractical without compromising user security and privacy.

The response from Heat Initiative chief Sarah Gardner emphasized the disappointment with Apple’s decision. Gardner urged Apple, as one of the most successful companies in the world, with a team of world-class engineers, to design a safe and privacy-forward environment that allows for the detection of known child sexual abuse images and videos. Heat Initiative will continue to demand better measures as long as such content can be shared and stored on Apple’s iCloud.

Source: Wired

