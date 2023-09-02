Apple Partners with Globalstar and SpaceX for Satellite Connectivity

Apple has joined forces with satellite network operator Globalstar and Elon Musk-run company SpaceX to provide emergency satellite connectivity for iPhones. Globalstar has purchased launches worth $64 million from SpaceX, with Apple reimbursing 95 percent of the capital expenditures related to the satellites and launch costs. The Globalstar launches are scheduled for 2025 and will bring at least 17 new satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Globalstar previously entered into a $327 million purchase agreement with MDA for the satellites in February 2021. Additionally, Apple invested $450 million in developing the infrastructure for Emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14 models. This new service allows iPhone users to connect directly to a satellite and send messages to emergency services when they are outside of Wi-Fi and cellular coverage.

The partnership between Apple and Globalstar will significantly enhance Globalstar’s satellite network and ground stations to ensure reliable connectivity for iPhone users in emergency situations. When an iPhone user makes an Emergency SOS via satellite request, the message is received by one of Globalstar’s 24 satellites in low-Earth orbit and transmitted to custom ground stations located around the world.

This collaboration represents a groundbreaking advancement in satellite communications, enabling iPhone users to access emergency services even when they are off the grid. It has the potential to save lives and improve emergency response capabilities globally.

