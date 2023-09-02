Apple-Backed Globalstar Buys $64 Million Worth of Launches from SpaceX

Apple-backed satellite network operator Globalstar has acquired launches from Elon Musk-run SpaceX for a total of $64 million. The deal includes Apple reimbursing Globalstar for 95% of the capital expenditures associated with the satellites, including launch costs. According to regulatory filings, Apple plans to utilize 85% of Globalstar’s network capacity to provide emergency satellite connectivity for iPhones in areas without cellular networks.

The launches are scheduled for 2025 and will send at least 17 new satellites into low-Earth orbit. In February of last year, Globalstar entered into a $327 million purchase agreement with MDA for these satellites. Additionally, Apple previously invested $450 million in developing the infrastructure that supports Emergency SOS via satellite for its iPhone 14 models.

With the new service, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro users will be able to connect directly to a satellite, allowing them to send emergency messages when they are outside of Wi-Fi and cellular coverage. This investment by Apple will significantly enhance Globalstar’s satellite network and ground stations, ensuring that iPhone users can connect to emergency services even when they are off the grid.

Jay Monroe, Globalstar’s Executive Chairman, expressed pride in the role that Globalstar’s satellites and spectrum assets will play in saving lives through the launch of Emergency SOS via satellite direct to iPhone. When an iPhone user sends an emergency request, the message is received by one of Globalstar’s 24 satellites in low-Earth orbit and then transmitted to custom ground stations located around the world.

This development marks a generational advancement in satellite communications and reinforces the commitment to improving connectivity and safety for iPhone users, especially in emergency situations.

