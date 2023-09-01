The Partnership Between Globalstar and SpaceX: A Boost to Satellite Connectivity

Globalstar, a satellite network operator with backing from Apple, has recently secured launches from SpaceX for $64 million. These launches, scheduled for 2025, will deploy 17 new satellites to replenish Globalstar’s existing constellation in low Earth orbit. The acquisition of these satellites was made possible through a $327 million purchase agreement with MDA, with Rocket Lab as the subcontractor responsible for supplying the spacecraft chassis.

Notably, Apple will be reimbursing Globalstar for 95% of the capital expenditures associated with the satellites, including the launch costs. Additionally, Apple has agreed to provide $252 million in funding for upfront expenses related to the satellite network’s replenishment and improvements to Globalstar’s ground station network.

In exchange for this support, Apple will have access to 85% of Globalstar’s network capacity. This will allow the tech giant to provide emergency satellite connectivity for iPhones in areas with limited or no cellular network coverage.

This partnership highlights SpaceX’s dominance in the field of orbital launches. With its own Starlink satellite constellation, SpaceX is not only a launch provider but also a potential competitor to Globalstar. Last year, SpaceX requested additional spectrum for Starlink, encroaching on the exclusive 1.6/2.4 GHz spectrum bands previously utilized by Globalstar.

This collaboration between Globalstar and SpaceX, under the patronage of Apple, promises to enhance satellite connectivity and emergency communication capabilities, particularly for iPhone users in remote or disaster-stricken areas. With SpaceX’s technological advancements and evolving satellite plans, the future of satellite networks is poised for further innovation and expansion.

Definitions:

Satellite network operator: A company that operates a network of satellites for various purposes, including communication and data transmission.

Low Earth orbit: The region of space within a few hundred kilometers above Earth’s surface where satellites orbit.

Constellation: A group or network of satellites working together to provide comprehensive coverage or specific services.

Capital expenditure: The funds used for acquiring or improving long-term assets, such as satellites.

Spectrum: The range of frequencies used for wireless communication.

