Apple Invests in ARM’s IPO and Signs Long-Term Collaboration Agreement

Apple has invested in semiconductor firm ARM’s initial public offering (IPO) in the US. The investment is part of a collaboration agreement between Apple and ARM, which is expected to span over two decades. ARM, founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple Computer, and VLSI Technology, recently filed for its IPO with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The IPO will release 95,500,000 ordinary shares, with an expected offering price between $47.00 and $51.00. Apple, along with other big tech companies, will contribute to a total investment of $745 million in ARM’s IPO. However, the most significant news for Apple investors and fans is the long-term agreement between Apple and ARM.

According to ARM’s filing, the company has a close partnership with Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, AWS, and others. The collaboration with Apple is so strong that a new long-term agreement has been established, extending beyond 2040. This agreement builds upon the longstanding relationship between the two companies and grants Apple access to ARM’s architecture. The exact details of the agreement have not yet been disclosed.

It is important to note that Apple is not directly involved in designing ARM’s processors. Instead, Apple is a licensee of ARM’s technology. This partnership extends beyond Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and Mac chips, as Apple utilizes ARM technology in various chipsets found in its products. The majority of these chipsets are produced by TSMC, Apple’s long-term main chip partner.

Apple’s investment in ARM’s IPO and the signing of a long-term collaboration agreement showcase the deepening relationship between the two companies. With ARM’s IPO on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how this investment and partnership contribute to future advancements in the semiconductor industry.

Definitions:

– IPO: Initial Public Offering. It is the process by which a company offers its shares to the public for the first time.

– Semiconductor: A material with electrical conductivity between that of a conductor and an insulator. Used in electronic devices to control the flow of electrons.

– Collaboration Agreement: A legal agreement between two or more parties to work together on a specific project or venture.

– Licensee: A person or entity that has been granted a license to use someone else’s intellectual property or technology.

Sources:

– [Source article name], [Source article name], [Source article name].