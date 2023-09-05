Apple Arcade Announces Four New Games and 40+ Updates for September

Apple Arcade has revealed that September will bring both new games and updates to its gaming platform. According to a post on Apple’s Newsroom, four new titles will be released this month. These include Cypher 007, a James Bond-inspired spy adventure game; Junkworld, a tower defense game with treacherous terrains and dynamic heroes; Japanese Rural Life Adventure, a cozy life simulation game set in the changing seasons of Japan; and My Talking Angela 2+, a popular virtual pet game.

For those interested in these new releases, they can find the games on the iPhone or iPad game listings and set them to automatically download as soon as they become available.

In addition to the new games, Apple Arcade will also be providing updates to over 40 existing games. Hello Kitty Island Adventure, a global hit, will receive a “Spooky Celebration event” update on September 29. Jetpack Joyride 2, which is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Apple Arcade, will be introducing two new game modes and mini events. Other popular games like WHAT THE CAR?, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, and Angry Birds Reloaded will also receive exciting updates.

These new games and updates demonstrate Apple Arcade’s commitment to providing a diverse and ever-expanding gaming library for its users. Players can look forward to experiencing new adventures and features within the Apple Arcade platform.

Sources: Apple Newsroom.