Apple and Microsoft Contest “Gatekeeper” Designation under EU Digital Markets Act

Apple Inc. and Microsoft have raised objections to being labeled as “gatekeepers” under the European Union’s new Digital Markets Act, aimed at regulating the powers of major tech companies. Both companies argue that certain services they provide do not meet the popularity criteria set by the act, according to a report by the Financial Times.

As Wednesday’s release of the initial list of regulated services approaches, Apple is disputing the classification of its iMessage chat app, while Microsoft is contesting the designation of its search engine, Bing.

The Digital Markets Act is part of the EU’s efforts to address the dominance of Big Tech and their impact on competition, consumer protection, and democracy. It aims to establish a fairer digital market by imposing stricter rules on platforms considered to be “gatekeepers” — companies that have significant control over the access to and use of digital services.

These objections by Apple and Microsoft highlight the complex challenges of determining which services should be labeled as “gatekeepers” and subject to regulatory oversight. Popularity and market dominance are among the key factors considered in the classification process.

While Apple and Microsoft argue that their respective services do not warrant the “gatekeeper” designation, the decision ultimately rests with the EU authorities. The publication of the first list of regulated services will provide further insight into how the Digital Markets Act will shape the future landscape of tech regulation in the EU.

