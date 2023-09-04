Apple and Microsoft Argue Against “Gatekeeper” Designation in EU Legislation

Apple and Microsoft, two of the most valuable companies in the US, have objected to being labeled as “gatekeepers” under new EU legislation aimed at curbing the power of Big Tech. The European Commission’s disagreement with Apple over its iMessage chat app and Microsoft’s search engine Bing precedes the release of the first list of services to be regulated under the Digital Markets Act.

The legislation imposes new responsibilities on tech companies, including data sharing, linking to competitors, and ensuring interoperability with rival apps. To fall under these rules, platforms must have an annual turnover of over €7.5 billion, a market capitalization exceeding €75 billion, and 45 million active monthly EU users. However, Brussels has some leeway in deciding which companies meet these criteria.

Microsoft does not contest the classification of its Windows operating system, which dominates the PC industry, as a gatekeeper. However, it argues that Bing, with only a 3% market share, should not face the same obligations as its larger competitor, Google Search. If Bing were subject to the rules, it would need to offer users a choice of other search engines, potentially strengthening Google’s market share.

Similarly, Apple claims that iMessage does not meet the threshold for user numbers requiring compliance. Apple has not disclosed recent figures, but analysts estimate that iMessage has approximately 1 billion users globally. The final decision may depend on how Apple and the EU define the market in which iMessage operates.

According to sources, all major US tech companies, including Google, Amazon, and Meta, will face regulation under the Digital Markets Act. Additionally, Chinese-owned TikTok will be included. Instagram, Facebook, and Google Search are expected to fall under these rules, which aim to promote competition from European startups and open up markets.

The European Commission is still deliberating whether iMessage and Bing should be included in the final list. The possibility of a probe to determine their obligations under the Digital Markets Act remains open. The full applicability of the new rules is set for next spring, and the commission anticipates legal challenges from these tech companies.

These clashes between tech giants and EU regulators arrive amidst increased scrutiny of alleged anti-competitive practices. Earlier this year, Brussels threatened to break up Google over its purported illegal actions in the adtech space. German online retailer Zalando and Amazon have also taken the European Commission to court over allegations of unfair targeting through the Digital Services Act, another piece of digital legislation aimed at regulating the internet.

