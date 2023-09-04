CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

The Battle Over Gatekeeper Designation: Microsoft and Apple Lobby to Exclude Bing and iMessage from the Digital Markets Act

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 4, 2023
Microsoft and Apple are reportedly pushing back against the inclusion of Bing and iMessage, respectively, on the list of “gatekeepers” subject to the new European regulations outlined in the Digital Markets Act. The companies argue that their services are not dominant enough to warrant the restrictions imposed by the act, which seeks to promote competition in the tech industry.

The European Commission is scheduled to publish the list of designated gatekeepers on September 6th, identifying both overall companies and specific services. These powerful platforms, determined based on their revenue and user numbers, will be required to adhere to a range of interoperability and competition rules. While Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, ByteDance, and Samsung were already expected to be on the list, the commission now needs to decide which sections of their businesses will be subject to the regulations. Once designated as gatekeepers, these companies will have until March 2024 to comply with the rules outlined in the Digital Markets Act.

According to reports, Microsoft is not expected to dispute that its Windows platform qualifies as a gatekeeper. However, the company argues that Bing’s smaller share of the search market, compared to Google, would be further diminished if Bing had to provide access to rival search engines. Microsoft is therefore seeking to exclude Bing from the gatekeeper status.

Similarly, Apple is said to be working on measures that would allow third-party app stores and sideloading on iOS to comply with the anticipated rules. However, the company contends that iMessage does not meet the threshold of 45 million active monthly users outlined in the Digital Markets Act and should not be required to interoperate with other messaging services. Although Apple has not disclosed official figures, external estimates suggest that iMessage potentially boasts a billion users worldwide.

The Digital Markets Act is part of a series of EU laws aimed at curbing the power of tech companies. The Digital Services Act, which focuses on data handling and moderation on platforms, came into effect recently.

Sources:

  • Financial Times – www.ft.com

