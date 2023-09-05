Apple and Microsoft Dispute Status as “Gatekeepers” under New EU Legislation

Apple and Microsoft have raised objections to Brussels regarding their classification as “gatekeepers” under new EU legislation aimed at curbing the power of Big Tech. Both companies have argued that certain services they provide, such as Apple’s iMessage chat app and Microsoft’s Bing search engine, do not have a significant enough user base to warrant being designated as gatekeepers.

The European Commission is set to publish its first list of services to be regulated under the Digital Markets Act, which imposes new responsibilities on tech companies, including data sharing, linking to competitors, and interoperability with rival apps. The criteria for falling under these regulations include an annual turnover of over €7.5 billion, a market cap above €75 billion, and at least 45 million active monthly users in the EU.

Microsoft has contested the idea that Bing should be subject to the same obligations as Google Search, as it holds a market share of just 3% and compliance would put it at a significant disadvantage. On the other hand, it is unlikely to dispute the classification of its Windows operating system as a gatekeeper.

Apple has argued that iMessage does not meet the user threshold for the new regulations and therefore should not have to comply with obligations that involve opening the service to rival apps. The inclusion of iMessage in the final list will depend on how Apple and the EU define the market in which it operates.

All major US tech companies, including Amazon, Google, and Meta, are expected to have some of their services regulated under the Digital Markets Act, as well as the Chinese-owned app TikTok. The legislation aims to foster competition from European start-ups by opening up markets.

Brussels is still deliberating over whether iMessage and Bing should be included in the final list, and the European Commission may launch a probe to determine if these services should be subject to the new obligations. Legal challenges and disputes between tech giants and EU regulators are becoming increasingly common as scrutiny intensifies over alleged anti-competitive practices.

Sources: The Financial Times Limited 2023