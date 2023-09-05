Apple and Microsoft Seek Exemption from EU Digital Markets Act

Apple and Microsoft are making efforts to avoid regulation under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) by claiming that iMessage and Bing do not have a significant enough user base. The DMA, which was approved in July 2022, aims to curb the power of large tech companies like Apple, Amazon, Google, and Meta by imposing new regulations on how they integrate digital services and handle customer data.

The legislation includes measures to address antitrust issues and aims to provide greater control to users, such as the right to uninstall software and enhanced personal data access controls. It also seeks to ensure transparency in advertising and prevent companies from self-preferencing their own services. Moreover, certain restrictive app store requirements for developers will be curtailed.

The DMA focuses on large companies known as “gatekeepers” that offer core platform services and are likely to engage in unfair business practices. This includes companies with a market capitalization of at least €75 billion ($81 billion) or sales in Europe of over €7.5 billion, with a minimum of 45 million monthly users in the EU and providing specific applications, such as web browsers, virtual assistants, and messaging or social media services. The EU is expected to publish the list of gatekeepers subject to the legislation on September 6.

In its argument against regulation, Microsoft claims that Bing, with its 3% market share, should not be subjected to the same obligations as its competitor Google. The company argues that requiring users to be given a choice of search engines could further enhance Google’s market dominance. On the other hand, Apple contends that iMessage does not meet the minimum threshold of 45 million active monthly users to be categorized as a gatekeeper and, therefore, argues against its inclusion in the legislation.

While Microsoft’s argument appears reasonable, Apple’s stance raises questions. Zach Meyers, a senior research fellow at the Centre for European Reform, points out that Microsoft could legitimately argue that a platform with only a 3% market share lacks importance as a gateway for businesses. However, Meyers finds it difficult to understand how iMessage, with its widespread usage and integral role in the iOS ecosystem, does not meet the monthly user threshold.

The European Commission has refrained from commenting on the arguments put forth by Apple and Microsoft, while the companies themselves have yet to respond to requests for further information. Moving forward, it remains to be seen how the EU will address these claims and whether exemptions will be granted based on market share and user numbers.

