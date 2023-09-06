Apple Strikes Long-Term Deal with Arm, Ensuring Access to Key Technology

Arm, the British chip design company owned by SoftBank, announced in a SEC filing on Tuesday that it had struck a deal with Apple through 2040 and “beyond.” This agreement ensures that Apple will have continued access to Arm’s architecture, which is a core piece of intellectual property used in Apple’s iPhone and Mac chips.

Arm is preparing to have its initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq stock exchange in the coming weeks, with a potential valuation of up to $52 billion. This would make it the largest technology IPO of the year. For Arm, the partnership with Apple demonstrates that one of its key partners will continue to rely on its technology for years to come, easing concerns that the change in Arm’s corporate structure would lead customers to seek alternatives.

Arm’s architecture is widely used in smartphone chips, including Apple’s A-series chips for iPhones. Switching to a different instruction set would be costly and time-consuming for companies that rely on Arm’s technology. The iPhone’s release in 2007 marked a turning point for Arm, as smartphone manufacturers sought low-power chips that differed from the x86 architecture used in PC and server chips by Intel and AMD.

One reason companies choose to use Arm’s architecture is because Arm has not been owned by a competitor. The company licenses its technology to all customers, enabling them to invest in the development of Arm chips without concerns about limited access.

In addition to Apple, other industry giants such as Google, Nvidia, Samsung, AMD, Intel, Cadence, Synopsis, Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company have expressed interest in buying shares of Arm as part of its IPO. These “cornerstone investors” would not only have a stake in Arm’s ownership but also some influence over its management.

Apple and Arm representatives have not provided further comments at this time.

