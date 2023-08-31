Apple Rumored to Launch AirPods with USB-C Charging Port Alongside iPhone 15 Series

According to analyst Ming Chi Kuo, Apple is expected to announce new AirPods with a USB-C charging case during its upcoming event on September 12. This aligns with the speculation that the next iPhone series, the iPhone 15, will feature USB-C ports instead of the traditional Lightning port.

The specific details about the new AirPods are still scarce, but the focus seems to be on the USB-C charging case. It is unclear whether this update will apply to the regular AirPods or the AirPods Pro. The second-generation AirPods Pro were launched in September 2022 alongside the iPhone 14 series, while the AirPods 3 debuted in October 2021. Both models are due for an upgrade.

Rumors of AirPods with USB-C charging have been circulating for a while. Earlier this year, Ming-Chi Kuo predicted the release of AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, and clues in the iOS 16.4 developer beta version added fuel to the speculations. Kuo’s predictions seem to focus on the AirPods Pro 2, suggesting that the upgrade might only apply to the charging case, with no significant changes to the core features.

Kuo also hinted that the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 might not receive the USB-C treatment, suggesting that this advancement could be exclusive to the “Pro” model, coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 15. It appears that Apple’s main focus will be on refreshing the charging case for the AirPods Pro.

More information about Apple’s plans for the AirPods will be unveiled with the official release. Until then, fans and enthusiasts will have to wait to see what new features and improvements are in store for the popular wireless earbuds.

Sources:

– Analyst Ming Chi Kuo