Apple Promises to Address Bug in Screen Time Feature

Apple has acknowledged a bug with its parental controls feature, Screen Time, on the iPhone and iPad. The company has promised to take additional steps to remedy the situation. Screen Time allows parents to manage their child’s device remotely by setting restrictions on device usage, time limits for apps, and blocking inappropriate content.

Some parents have reported that the Screen Time settings sometimes reset or fail to sync across all devices within a Family Sharing group. An Apple spokesperson stated that they are aware of these issues and are working on making updates to improve the situation.

Although Apple already fixed a similar issue with Screen Time settings in the past, the problem seems to persist on updated devices. Users have experienced the bug on iOS 16.6 and the iOS 17 public beta. Apple has not announced a timeline for when the additional improvements to Screen Time will be rolled out.

Screen Time was introduced in 2018 as part of iOS 12, providing parents with a built-in option for parental controls that previously required third-party apps.

