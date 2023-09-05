Apple Vision Pro: Accessing iPhone and iPad Apps on the Headset Made Easy

Apple has recently announced exciting news for developers, as the company plans to integrate the App Store into visionOS this fall for the Apple Vision Pro headset. This move will provide developers with a simple and convenient way to access the vast library of iPhone and iPad apps on the headset.

In the upcoming developer beta release of visionOS, the App Store will be included by default, allowing developers to publish their iPhone and iPad apps directly to the Apple Vision Pro. Apple has reassured developers that, in most cases, minimal effort will be required to make their apps compatible with visionOS.

According to Apple, “most frameworks” for iOS and iPadOS are already incorporated into visionOS, meaning that almost all iPad and iPhone apps can run on the headset without any modifications. However, in situations where an app requires a resource that is not available on the Apple Vision Pro, developers will be notified via App Store Connect, and the app will not be pushed to the visionOS version of the App Store. In such cases, developers will need to update the app with alternative functionality or modify the UIRequireDeviceCapabilities.

It is worth noting that the App Store will not be limited to just the Apple Vision Pro headset; it will also be accessible within the visionOS simulator. Additionally, Apple provides compatibility evaluations and developer labs for those who have not obtained loaner headsets from Apple, allowing them limited access to the headset before its official launch.

This integration of the App Store into the visionOS platform will greatly expand the capabilities of the Apple Vision Pro, providing users with a vast selection of apps from the iPhone and iPad ecosystems. With this move, Apple continues to demonstrate its commitment to creating a seamless and immersive experience for its users across all its devices.

