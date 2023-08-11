Apple Faces App Store Challenge: What Parents Are Doing

The New York Times has shed light on an ongoing challenge that Apple is facing with its App Store, and how parents are taking action to protect their children. A website called the App Danger Project has been highlighted in the article, which offers resources for parents concerned about app safety.

One resource provided by the website is a list of apps that have been flagged as potentially dangerous, based on user reviews. The App Danger Project currently identifies 182 apps on both Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store that meet their criteria for dangerousness, with 146 of them specifically on Apple’s platform.

Additionally, the website offers a tool that allows users to search for apps and analyze their reviews. This feature focuses on identifying mentions of child exploitation indicators such as child pornography and pedophiles. An example search revealed 23 reviews citing safety concerns for Snapchat, while Instagram had no flagged reviews and Facebook had four reviews warning of security issues.

While user reviews do not necessarily confirm actual child exploitation, they can serve as a starting point for investigation. Apple is aware of this concern and has implemented features on iPhones to protect minors from potentially exploitative content. The New York Times reported that Apple removed 10 apps from the App Store after investigating the App Danger Project’s list.

In addition to Apple’s actions, the company also investigated the apps listed by the App Danger Project and removed 10 that violated its distribution rules. Apple, however, did not disclose the specific apps or reasons for their removal. A spokesperson mentioned that their App Review team diligently reviews every new app and update to ensure compliance with Apple’s standards.

For more information on the origins and goals of the App Danger Project, read the full article from the New York Times.