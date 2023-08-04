Season 18 of Apex Legends Introduces Weapon Balancing and Controversial Disruptor Rounds

Apex Legends is set to receive a new season update on August 8, 2023, bringing a wave of weapon buffs and nerfs. Respawn Entertainment aims to achieve a balanced and enjoyable meta for the game through these changes.

In the upcoming update, the focus will be on refining the weapon balancing. Overpowered weapons will be nerfed, while underperforming guns will receive buffs. One major change is the nerf on all SMGs, making them less powerful.

Additionally, the Prowler SMG will be moved to Care Package loot, and the previously overpowered Disruptor Rounds from Season 2 will be reintroduced as a hop-up attachment for the Alternator SMG and Peacekeeper shotgun.

The Care Package rotation will see the Prowler exclusively found in Care Package loot, equipped with select fire for burst or fully automatic shooting. The Hemlok will return to floor loot, receiving a damage recoil buff.

Crafting rotations will also be introduced, with the Rampage LMG and R-99 SMG returning to floor loot, and the Nemesis burst AR and Mozambique shotgun with enhanced Hammerpoint Rounds moving back to crafting.

The Hemlock burst AR is the only buff revealed so far, returning to floor loot with increased damage and recoil improvements compared to its Care Package version. The popular Nemesis AR will remain unchanged, as it rivals well against the R-301 and Flatline ARs.

As for the nerfs, all SMGs will experience reduced strafe speed and headshot multiplier. The R-99 SMG will further receive a reduced ammo magazine size and increased vertical recoil. The Mastiff Shotgun will have a tighter blast pattern for more consistent shooting.

More details and specifics about these changes will be available in the full patch notes, expected to release on August 7. EA and Respawn Entertainment aim for a successful launch with Season 18, following the underperforming Season 17.