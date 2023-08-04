Apex Legends Season 18 Resurrection: Revenant Rework, Weapon Changes, Ranked Updates, and More

After teasing a major change to Revenant’s abilities in the game, Apex Legends Season 18 Resurrection is finally here. This season brings a complete rework of Revenant, including changes to his abilities and several weapon updates.

Revenant’s new kit includes the following abilities: Assassin’s Instinct (Passive), which allows Revenant to climb walls and crouch walk faster. It also highlights low health enemies and shows hit enemies to the entire team. Shadow Pounce (Tactical) lets Revenant lunge forward or hold the charge to leap further. Forged Shadows (Ultimate) creates shadows around Revenant as a shield to block damage. He can recharge this shield and his tactical ability when he gets knockdowns.

For players who haven’t unlocked Revenant, he will be available to use for free throughout the entire season. However, completing challenges will allow you to unlock him permanently.

In terms of weapon changes, SMGs have received a slight nerf with lowered headshot multipliers and reduced mag capacity. The R-99 has increased vertical recoil and decreased base ammo capacity. Shotguns, including the Mastiff, have had their blast patterns tightened for better consistency.

The Charge Rifle has been reworked to be a projectile-based weapon with bullet drop, instead of a hitscan. It requires charging before firing, similar to the Titanfall Charge Rifle. Care Package weapons have also been adjusted, with the Prowler now a drop weapon with the Select-Fire Hop-Up attached, and the Hemlock returning to ground loot with damage and recoil buffs.

Ranked play has seen changes as well. Ring damage has been increased, and the speed between circle closures has been raised, resulting in slightly shorter games. Eliminations in Ranked matches now give more points, and a minimum elimination bonus has been added to all ranks. Players in Diamond rank and above will experience increased LP losses and decreased rating bonuses.

Gameplay additions include new map settings for mixtape game modes, a special Death Dynasty Collection Event with double XP dates, and 24 cosmetics that unlock Revenant’s new Death Grip Heirloom when collected.

Apex Legends Season 18 Resurrection launches on August 8th at around 10 AM PT/1 PM ET.