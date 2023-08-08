Season 18 Patch Notes for Apex Legends

Season 18 of Apex Legends brings a complete overhaul to Revenant, with new abilities and a new appearance. However, there are no new maps, weapons, or major changes in this season.

The patch notes include various changes such as weapon and legend adjustments, ranked updates, and ring behavior changes. The update will go live on Tuesday, August 8 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

The main attraction of Season 18 is the new Revenant called Revenant Reborn. Revenant can be unlocked permanently by completing challenges before the season ends.

Ranked updates address the issues with Season 17’s changes, which allowed many players to reach Master rank easily. The patch notes provide a detailed explanation of the changes and adjustments made to ranked play. Weapon changes, such as reworks to the Charge Rifle and SMG nerfs, are also explained in the patch notes.

In terms of map rotation, Broken Moon, Kings Canyon, and Olympus will be available for public matchmaking in the Battle Royale mode.

Ring behavior across maps has been updated with changes in ring size, damage, and timings to improve pacing during early and mid-game.

The maximum match length has been reduced for small and large maps.

The LP gain in ranked matches has been reduced overall, and there are adjustments to Diamond+ cost. However, a small portion of Elimination bonus is exempted from bonus withholding due to mismatched MMR and LP. Skill and Rating bonuses have been significantly reduced.

The balance changes include adjustments to armor requirements, crafting rotation, care package weapon rotation, and loot spawn changes.

Weapon changes include a Charge Rifle rework, changes to SMGs such as the R-99 and Alternator, improvements to the M600 Spitfire and Mastiff, and changes to hop-ups like Boosted Loader and Disruptor Rounds.

Overall, Season 18 brings a range of changes and updates to Apex Legends, providing players with new content and improved gameplay.