Apex Legends Season 18 Introduces Ranked System Changes and Revenant Rework

Apex Legends, the popular battle royale game, is set to launch Season 18, titled Resurrection, on August 8th at 1PM ET. With 18 million active monthly players, the developers are aiming to bring a fresh start to the game. The new season will feature a rework of one of the game’s older characters, Revenant.

One of the major changes in Season 18 is the introduction of a new ranked gameplay system. This system will use a hidden “MMR” score to determine the skill level of players, leading to better matchmaking and more rewarding matches. Climbing to higher ranks will be slower, but finding games will be faster.

The ranked mode will also feature tweaks to the damage and timing of the closing ring, discouraging players from trying to out-heal its damage and avoiding encounters with other players.

In addition to the ranked system changes, Season 18 will bring updates to Revenant’s abilities. His passive ability will allow him to always see nearby low-health enemies, while a new tactical ability called “Shadow Pounce” allows him to quickly close gaps. His ultimate ability has been replaced with “Forged Shadows,” which provides a shield that blocks damage and can regenerate.

Players who haven’t unlocked Revenant will have the opportunity to try out his abilities for free during Season 18. By completing a set of challenges, players can unlock Revenant permanently.

Season 18 will also introduce new content, including the Mixtape game mode in new locations, the Death Dynasty Collection Event, and an update to the Charge Rifle weapon.

Overall, Resurrection aims to bring exciting changes and improvements to Apex Legends, with future seasons promising even bigger and more impactful changes. The game continues to have a strong player base and high retention rate, ensuring its position in the battle royale market.