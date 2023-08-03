CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Ranked in Apex Legends Season 18 Introduces New Rewards and Removes Dive Trails

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
Ranked in Apex Legends Season 18 Introduces New Rewards and Removes Dive Trails

Respawn Entertainment is bringing new updates to Apex Legends for Season 18, aiming to address the issues that arose in Season 17 ranked. The ranked mode has attracted a significant player base seeking competitive gameplay and striving for high ranks. However, many players have criticized the changes made in the previous season, stating that ranking up to Masters is too easy and expressing dissatisfaction with the rewards, especially the dive trails.

In response to the feedback, Respawn Entertainment has announced several changes for Season 18. These changes will affect gameplay, level ranking, and ranked rewards, including the removal of dive trails. The decision to remove dive trails is due to the toxic behaviors they have caused. Players targeted others with dive trails, leading to unfair advantages and an unpleasant gaming experience.

Instead of dive trails, players will now receive brand-new banner frames as an end-of-season reward for Season 18. These banner frames will be available for the top three ranks, Diamond, Masters, and Pred. The introduction of banner frames aims to provide more incentives for players to strive for higher ranks.

Additionally, the ranked badge system has been modified. Previously, players needed to achieve the same rank in both splits of the season for their badge to become animated. However, splits were removed in Season 17, and now all players will have their ranked badge default to the animated version, regardless of their achieved rank.

Respawn Entertainment and EA are hoping for a more successful launch for Season 18 compared to the underperforming Season 17. The new season is set to begin on August 8, 2023. Players can look forward to the updated ranked system, new rewards, and a better overall gaming experience in Apex Legends.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

New Study Reveals Benefits of Daily Exercise

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

The Game Informer Show: Reviewing Baldur’s Gate 3 and Previewing Palia

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

World’s Tallest Building: Burj Khalifa

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

AI

AI and Chat GPT: The Potential Impact on White-Collar, Higher-Paid Workers

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

AI Tool Recreates Music from Brain Scans

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

A Breakthrough in Solid-State Electrolyte Production

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Enormous Fireball Lights Up West Virginia Sky, Believed to be Comet Fragment

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments