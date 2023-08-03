Ranked in Apex Legends Season 18 Introduces New Rewards and Removes Dive Trails

Respawn Entertainment is bringing new updates to Apex Legends for Season 18, aiming to address the issues that arose in Season 17 ranked. The ranked mode has attracted a significant player base seeking competitive gameplay and striving for high ranks. However, many players have criticized the changes made in the previous season, stating that ranking up to Masters is too easy and expressing dissatisfaction with the rewards, especially the dive trails.

In response to the feedback, Respawn Entertainment has announced several changes for Season 18. These changes will affect gameplay, level ranking, and ranked rewards, including the removal of dive trails. The decision to remove dive trails is due to the toxic behaviors they have caused. Players targeted others with dive trails, leading to unfair advantages and an unpleasant gaming experience.

Instead of dive trails, players will now receive brand-new banner frames as an end-of-season reward for Season 18. These banner frames will be available for the top three ranks, Diamond, Masters, and Pred. The introduction of banner frames aims to provide more incentives for players to strive for higher ranks.

Additionally, the ranked badge system has been modified. Previously, players needed to achieve the same rank in both splits of the season for their badge to become animated. However, splits were removed in Season 17, and now all players will have their ranked badge default to the animated version, regardless of their achieved rank.

Respawn Entertainment and EA are hoping for a more successful launch for Season 18 compared to the underperforming Season 17. The new season is set to begin on August 8, 2023. Players can look forward to the updated ranked system, new rewards, and a better overall gaming experience in Apex Legends.