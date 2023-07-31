Speculation of Severe Weather Overhaul on Apex Legends’ Storm Point Map

Apex Legends players are speculating that the Storm Point map is going to undergo a significant overhaul due to indications found around the map. While not as drastic as changes seen in previous seasons, Storm Point did see some tweaks and additions in Season 13, including new Points of Interest (POIs) and IMC armories.

Screenshots shared by Apex Legends fan and content creator, Grrted, on Twitter revealed map teasers. The first screenshot, taken on July 27, 2023, showed a cluster of tornadoes wreaking havoc on an island across the ocean from the Fish Farms POI. The second screenshot, shared on July 29, 2023, displayed monitors inside a building with an “Extreme Weather Alert” warning, suggesting an approaching storm that could potentially impact the main Storm Point island.

Players have begun speculating on how the new version of the map may look. Some hope that the storm will lead to the flooding and destruction of half the map, resulting in a smaller and more dynamic gameplay experience. This is in response to concerns about the slower pace of matches on the larger Storm Point map, which currently only features one Jump Tower.

Others anticipate the addition of prominent weather effects to enhance the gameplay. A comparison was made to the “Hard Rain” campaign from Left 4 Dead 2, suggesting that if Storm Point follows a similar concept, it would introduce an interesting and exciting dynamic.

While the exact changes brought by the storm remain uncertain, it is evident that Storm Point will face severe weather in the near future. Apex Legends players eagerly await the upcoming Season 18 to see how the map will evolve.