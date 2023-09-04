Apex Legends Player Proposes Buffs to Respawn Mechanic to Prevent Early Game Exits

An Apex Legends player has suggested several ways to enhance the game’s respawn mechanic and discourage players from leaving matches early. When a player is eliminated in Apex Legends, their teammates have the opportunity to revive them using a Respawn Beacon. However, many players choose to leave the game after being killed, causing frustration for their remaining teammates.

To address this issue, a fan proposed several buffs to the respawn mechanic to provide revived players with a better chance of survival and potentially reduce early game exits. The player suggested improving the inventory of respawned players to make the mechanic more effective and offer a more dynamic gameplay experience.

The proposed buff includes different loadouts based on the round in which the player is respawned. For instance, players who are brought back in Round 1 would receive a P2020 pistol with a 60 ammo stack, 1 Frag Grenade, 2 Shield Cells, 2 Syringes, 1 Shield Battery, and 1 MedKit. Meanwhile, players respawned in Round 2 would receive an RE-45 pistol with an 80 ammo stack, 1 Arc Star, 2 Shield Cells, 2 Syringes, 1 Shield Battery, 1 MedKit, and 1 Heat Shield.

The suggestion aims to make respawning not only a way to bring players back into the match but also to allow them to have a meaningful impact by providing them with the tools to survive and fight back quickly. The idea was well-received by fans, although some felt that having larger healing items in the respawned players’ inventories was excessive.

It remains uncertain whether the developer, Respawn, will implement these changes. However, they have made modifications to the starting kits of players in the past, indicating a willingness to adapt the game’s mechanics.

Source: Philip Trahan