Apex Legends Players Debate the Usage of Horizon’s “Lift” Ability

Apex Legends players have been utilizing Horizon’s “lift” ability during gunfights, but there is growing skepticism regarding its proper usage. The Scottish astrophysicist legend has been a popular choice among players for over three years, thanks to her Black Hole ultimate ability and movement-oriented passive.

The lift ability allows Horizon to dictate the pace of gunfights by gaining new angles on enemy teams or disengaging to heal. However, its usage has been the subject of scrutiny. While the ability has undergone both nerfs and buffs throughout Apex Legends’ history, some players believe that it hasn’t been thoroughly analyzed by developers and players alike.

In a Reddit post, one Apex Legends player expressed disappointment with how lift is being used outside of its intended purpose of providing team movement and effective roof pushing. Players have observed that lift’s strafing capability while rising upwards allows for healing, but they find it problematic when used to escape and freely heal in open fields.

Comparisons were drawn between Horizon’s lift ability and Wraith’s tactical ability, “Into the Void,” which grants Wraith the opportunity to escape and disengage from tough situations. However, players argue that Horizon’s lift offers a more effective fight reset than Wraith’s tactical.

While Horizon became a staple in Apex Legends gameplay, players have grown tired of her dominance in the battle royale game. Some describe her lift ability as the most overpowered and crucial ability in the game.

In addition to Horizon, players have also taken notice of Revenant Reborn, a new addition with intriguing abilities. His new ultimate has garnered attention from both casual players and professionals in the community.