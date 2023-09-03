AnTuTu has recently released their list of the top-performing mid-range Android phones as of August 2023. These phones are known for their value and performance, offering a smooth user experience without the high price tag of flagship devices. Out of the top 10 phones on the list, three have emerged as the leaders in terms of performance.

Taking the top spot is the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, which boasts an impressive benchmark score of 1,148,376. This mid-range phone features a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, up to 16GB of RAM, a 5000mAh battery, and a 6.67-inch OLED screen with Dolby Vision and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its camera setup includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies.

Coming in as the runner-up is the Realme GT Neo 5 SE, with a benchmark score of 1,146,607. This phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC and can be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM. It features a 6.74-inch OLED screen, a 64MP primary camera, a 5500mAh battery, and a 16MP front-facing camera.

The third-place position is held by the iQOO Neo 7 SE, which sets itself apart with its Dimensity 8200 chipset. It achieved a benchmark score of 949,742, surpassing the Vivo S17 Pro and Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G. This mid-range phone offers a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, up to 16GB of RAM, a 5000mAh battery, a 64MP primary camera, and a 16MP front camera.

These top-performing mid-range phones provide excellent value for their performance capabilities. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or want to experience high-quality features without splurging on a flagship device, these choices are worth considering.

Sources:

– AnTuTu

– Gizchina

Definitions:

– SoC: System-on-a-Chip, a single integrated circuit that contains all the components of a computer or electronic system, including the processor, memory, and input/output interfaces.

– OLED: Organic Light-Emitting Diode, a type of display technology that uses organic compounds to create light and does not require a backlight like traditional LCD displays.

– Snapdragon: A family of mobile system-on-chip products designed and marketed by Qualcomm Technologies Inc.