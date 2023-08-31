HOA Roundtable Objects to Prince William County’s Handling of Digital Gateway Project

The HOA Roundtable of Northern Virginia has raised concerns about the Prince William County leadership’s decision to fast-track rezoning requests related to the controversial PW Digital Gateway data center project. The organization, which opposes data center development, accused Chair Ann Wheeler and County Executive Christopher Shorter of engaging in “unprecedented political interference.” They claimed that Wheeler and Shorter coordinated to expedite the approval process for the Digital Gateway, which they believe is driven by personal motives.

The HOA Roundtable criticized Wheeler’s request to include the QTS rezoning hearing on the board’s agenda for November, alleging that it was an effort to disadvantage opponents of the project. They argued that the urgency to address the project conveniently arose before Wheeler leaves office. The organization’s letter addressed to Shorter accused him of acting as Wheeler’s “personal political bagman.”

In response, Shorter’s spokesperson defended Wheeler’s authority to set the meeting agenda and stated that the final agenda for the November meetings is yet to be determined. The board is tentatively scheduled to consider two rezoning requests by QTS Realty Trust Inc. on November 21. This decision implies that the board’s Democratic majority, historically supportive of data center development, will be responsible for evaluating the requests. However, following the general election, a new chair will likely take office, potentially with different views on the Digital Gateway proposal.

Wheeler explained that she prioritized the Digital Gateway project for this year due to the applicant’s invocation of a one-year statute. She scheduled the hearing four months in advance to allow sufficient time for staff review and a hearing by the planning commission. Wheeler clarified that the HOA Roundtable does not officially represent homeowner associations and emphasized that the letter expressing their opinion is solely the viewpoint of the HOA Roundtable Board.

Although the board approved a Comprehensive Plan amendment for the PW Digital Gateway in November 2022, paving the way for the project’s progression, the rezoning requests from QTS and Compass Datacenters are still pending approval. The board’s consideration of the Compass Datacenters rezoning request remains unclear.

