Anthropic Releases Upgraded Version of AI Model, Claude Instant 1.2

Since the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, several companies have been trying to develop their own AI models, but only a few have managed to stand out. Anthropic is one such company. In March, this AI startup introduced its own AI model called Claude, which has proven to be a strong rival to OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and GPT-4. Building upon this success, Anthropic has now released an improved version of Claude Instant 1.2.

Claude Instant 1.2 leverages the advanced capabilities of Claude 2.0, the latest version of Claude launched in July. As a result, the updated model shows significant improvements in math, coding, reasoning, and safety. The release claims that Claude Instant 1.2 generates longer and more structured responses compared to its predecessor.

To evaluate the performance of the new model, Anthropic conducted tests by comparing Claude Instant 1.1 and 1.2. These tests included benchmark evaluations like the Codex evaluation and Grade-school math problems benchmark (GSM8k), which measure math and coding abilities. In both evaluations, Claude Instant 1.2 outperformed Claude Instant 1.1, with higher scores of 58.7% and 86.7% against 52.8% and 80.9%, respectively.

While the newer model showed slightly better or similar performance in other benchmark exams, the quality of answer output saw notable enhancements. Claude 1.2 exhibited reduced hallucinations and increased resistance to jailbreaking attempts. A red-teaming evaluation confirmed that Claude 1.2 is the safest model to use.

Businesses interested in accessing the upgraded model can fill out an interest form provided by Anthropic. Additionally, developers can use the API, which is more affordable compared to Claude 2. With these advancements, Anthropic aims to provide a top-notch AI model that offers improved performance and increased safety for its users.