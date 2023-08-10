Anthropic Releases Updated Version of Text-Generating Model with Improved Performance

Anthropic, the AI startup co-founded by former OpenAI executives, has introduced an enhanced version of its text-generating model, Claude Instant. The updated model, named Claude Instant 1.2, combines the strengths of Anthropic’s flagship model, Claude 2, resulting in significant improvements in areas such as math, coding, reasoning, safety, quote extraction, multilingual capabilities, and question answering.

In internal testing, Claude Instant 1.2 achieved a coding benchmark score of 58.7%, surpassing its predecessor’s score of 52.8%. Similarly, it scored 86.7% on a set of math questions compared to Claude Instant 1.1’s score of 80.9%.

According to Anthropic, Claude Instant 1.2 generates longer and more structured responses, accurately follows formatting instructions, and exhibits reduced chances of hallucination and resistance to jailbreaking attempts. Hallucination refers to instances where the generated text is incorrect or nonsensical, while jailbreaking involves bypassing safety features in large language models.

Claude Instant 1.2 shares the same context window size of Claude 2, with a capacity of 100,000 tokens. The context window refers to the text that the model considers before generating additional text. Both Claude Instant 1.2 and Claude 2 can analyze approximately 75,000 words, equivalent to the length of “The Great Gatsby.”

Anthropic plans to develop a next-generation algorithm for AI self-teaching, aiming to create virtual assistants capable of answering emails, conducting research, and generating art and books. However, Claude Instant serves as a competitor to similar entry-level offerings from OpenAI, Cohere, and AI21 Labs, which are also developing text-generating AI systems.

Since its launch in 2021, Anthropic has secured $1.45 billion in funding, although it estimates that it will require $5 billion over the next two years to achieve its chatbot vision. The company claims to have numerous customers and partners, including Quora, which provides access to Claude and Claude Instant through its generative AI app Poe. Claude powers DuckAssist, a search tool by DuckDuckGo, and serves as the technical backend for Notion AI, an AI writing assistant integrated with the Notion workspace on the platform Notion.