Xbox Game Pass: Games Leaving in August 2023

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 15, 2023
Microsoft has announced that several games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass in the latter half of August 2023. This includes notable titles such as Immortality and Tinykin.

Here is the list of games leaving Xbox Game Pass on August 31, 2023:

– Black Desert (Console, Cloud)
– Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Console, PC, Cloud)
– Immortality (Console, PC, Cloud)
– Nuclear Throne (Console, PC, Cloud)
– Surgeon Simulator 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)
– Tinykin (Console, PC, Cloud)

Until their removal, you can still purchase these games at a 20% discount, so it might be a good idea to grab any titles you’re interested in before the discounts expire.

One game worth considering is Immortality, which received a perfect score of 10/10 in our Pure Xbox review last year. It was praised as a “cinematic masterpiece” that should not be missed.

If you have any thoughts or feelings about the departure of these Xbox Game Pass titles, feel free to share your comments below.

